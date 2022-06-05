Green flag: Inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race at WWT Raceway
The green flag flies for the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway.
Race day has arrived with more activities and music surrounding the big race. Here’s the schedule for Sunday, June 5.
Ross Chastain angered Denny Hamlin and Chase Elliott after wrecking both. Chastain said he couldn't understand why he drove the way did Sunday.
Relive the NASCAR Cup Series' inaugural race at WWT Raceway that saw a ton of in-race drama and a great finish between rivals.
Denny Hamlin and Chase Elliott were left unimpressed with Ross Chastain early in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway after a series of incidents among the three drivers. RELATED: Official results | At-track photos Chastain’s first incident of the race involved Hamlin, last week’s winner of the Coca-Cola 600. Stuck behind Hamlin […]
Here is what Cup drivers had to say after Sunday's inaugural Cup race at World Wide Technology Raceway.
Kyle Busch had a well-connected pusher behind him for the final restart at World Wide Technology Raceway — a fellow Toyota driver, a de facto teammate, one with a shared last name. But his defeat in Sunday’s inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race at the 1.25-mile St. Louis track had plenty to do with a hand […]
Watch as Kyle Busch and Joey Logano line up for NASCAR Overtime and go toe-to-toe on the final restart.
Joey Logano watched helplessly as Kyle Busch drove away from him on a late restart Sunday, seemingly ending his hopes of delivering a much-needed win for Team Penske in the NASCAR Cup Series debut at World Wide Technology Raceway. Kevin Harvick's wreck with five laps left gave Logano another chance. “It doesn’t get much better than that, racing for the lead like that with Kyle, one of the best, crossing each other back and forth,” said Logano, who made it a banner day for Team Penske, which won the IndyCar race with Will Power earlier in the day in Detroit.
Busch and Logano traded the lead over the last 40 laps of the race.
