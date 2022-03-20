Green flag: Cup Series takes on next generation of Atlanta Motor Speedway
The NASCAR Cup Series takes the green flag at the reconfigured and repaved Atlanta Motor Speedway for Sunday's race.
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. wrecks while leading Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway and collects Austin Cindric and others in the process.
Noah Gragson hits the wall hard in Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway in the Kaulig Racing No. 16.
Superspeedway racing on a 1.5-mile track provided more lead changes but also many accidents, leaving some drivers frustrated.
HAMPTON, Ga. — It was superspeedway racing with all the trimmings. “New” Atlanta Motor Speedway produced a fifth different 2022 winner — William Byron, who managed to keep an angry pack of drafting cars behind him for the final 10 laps of Sunday‘s Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500. In a race that produced 46 lead […]
The NASCAR Cup Series returns to Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday, but it is a much different track than a year ago.
The new-look Atlanta Motor Speedway provided action-packed racing as William Byron held off the field to claim the checkered flag.
