Green flag: It all comes down to Daytona
The green flag drops at Daytona International Speedway for the NASCAR Cup Series regular-season finale.
Ryan Blaney scored his second win in a row, taking the checkered flag at Daytona. Tyler Reddick secured the final playoff spot.
Accordion effect in the back of the pack at Daytona International Speedway causes a wreck for Aric Almirola and Alex Bowman during Stage 2.
Ryan Blaney outpaces the field in overtime to win the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway as cars wreck behind.
Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson won the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Regular Season Championship Presented by Coca-Cola and was awarded the trophy after the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway. The driver of the No. 5 Chevrolet has led the point standings since his fifth win of the season at Watkins Glen International […]
NASCAR ejects crew chiefs for Front Row Motorsports for violation. Also, Kyle Larson will start at the rear for multiple inspection failures.
Lap-by-lap highlights for Saturday’s NASCAR Cup race, the regular season finale, at Daytona International Speedway.
For all the potential outcomes that could have occurred at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday night, the NASCAR Cup Series regular-season finale was somewhat predictable. Ryan Blaney ended up in victory lane for the second straight week. Kyle Larson, the most dominant driver all year, took home the regular-season trophy.
What drivers said after Daytona: Sounding off after Saturday night's Cup regular season finale, won by Ryan Blaney.
Here is how the field finished behind Xfinity Series winner Justin Haley in Saturday's race at Daytona.
The race ended a lot like the Daytona 500. Tyler Reddick secured the 16th and final playoff spot.
