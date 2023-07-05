Green Bay's dearly departed Aaron Rodgers mural looms large in new Sports Illustrated story about Packers fans

A mural of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers by artist Beau Thomas debuted in 2021 in the alley in the 300 block of South Broadway in Green Bay and disappeared on the same day he was traded to the New York Jets in April.

Green Bay’s most famous mural is the one that no longer exists.

Beau Thomas painted over his “King of the North” portrait of Aaron Rodgers wearing a crown immediately after it was reported April 24 the former Green Bay Packers quarterback was traded to the New York Jets, but the portrait that once graced the alley of the Broadway District looms large in a new Sports Illustrated story.

Thomas and the mural got top billing in an article published Wednesday with the headline: “How One Mural Captures the Complicated Feelings About Aaron Rodgers Leaving Green Bay.”

Writer Matt Verderame visited the city in late May to get a sense of how Packers fans who live here feel about everything that went down during the offseason. His reporting led him to Thomas, who painted the Rodgers mural on the back of a building in the 300 block of South Broadway in 2021 to honor Rodgers and then promptly made it disappear with black paint on the day of the trade — swift action that quickly made national headlines.

“I was ready for the mural to be gone a lot earlier than it was,” Thomas told Verderame. “It was a risky thing to do. I’ve seen a lot of hate for it online. Giving the guy a crown and calling him king in the first place, people can judge that and question the artist and the intent. I was ready to put that one behind me, honestly.”

The mural had been defaced in August 2022 when someone painted red lips on Rodgers and wrote “Lil B****,” according to the Sports Illustrated story.

Thomas, whose colorful murals through his business Trackside Design LLC can be found all over the city, posted a time-lapse Reels on Instagram showing the Rodgers mural get covered up with a paint roller. “End of an era,” he wrote.

A day later, he painted a new mural on the same wall — a skull surrounded with vibrant blooms titled "Life After Death."

“I did want to paint that design, separate from all this Aaron Rodgers news,” Thomas told Sports Illustrated. “It just fits with here being an open spot. We’re dealing with the loss of something and the whole theme of death and grieving. For Packers fans who need to grieve, that’s a mural they can look to and kind of see some new growth with those flowers.”

The original mural resurfaced briefly in May during St. Norbert College philosophy professor Ben Chan’s nine-game winning streak on “Jeopardy!” A petition launched on May 22 on change.org sought 200 signatures to have Chan, who is from Green Bay, be the new “King of the North” mural. An image showed a photo of Chan from “Jeopardy!” superimposed on the brick wall where Rodgers’ face had been.

"Out with the old, in with the new (and improved) King of the North, Jeopardy! champ Ben Chan!" reads the petition started by Rob Sussman. The effort stalled at 152 signatures.

The Sports Illustrated story features several interviews with Packers fans in “the NFL’s tiniest city,” including Lawanna Lambert at SpringHill Suites, Sandy Gutting and her son, Philip, who live within walking distance of Lambeau Field, and Kirby Katers, a 24-year-old season ticket holder. Verderame writes that during his time in Green Bay talking with fans about Rodgers, “there was a palpable sense of relief mixed with longing.”

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Green Bay's former Aaron Rodgers mural appears in Sports Illustrated