Bitter cold weather is expected in Green Bay for Saturday night’s 49ers-Packers game.

Snow will fall on Lambeau Field tonight and tomorrow morning, but that will be cleared before the game. However, Tasos Kallas, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Green Bay, told the Green Bay Press-Gazette that the temperature will get down to about 5 degrees and the wind-chill factor will be about 10 below zero.

“The snow will be long gone,” Kallas said. “The issue is going to be the temperatures, which everyone knows about. Packers fans are hearty. They know how to dress.”

The Packers are more accustomed to the cold than the 49ers and may be at something of an advantage, although with the ground clear and the wind not too severe, the weather probably won’t have a huge impact. Other than to make those at the stadium uncomfortable, and those watching at home feel glad that they’re enjoying the game from the comfort of home.

Green Bay weather will feature below-zero wind chills for 49ers-Packers on Saturday night originally appeared on Pro Football Talk