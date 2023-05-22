Green Bay selected as host site for 2025 NFL draft

Lambeau Field, the Titletown District and the Green Bay Packers will play host to the 2025 NFL draft, the league announced Monday from the NFL Spring Meeting in Minneapolis.

Team president and CEO Mark Murphy called it an “incredible day” for the Packers and the city of Green Bay.

From Murphy: “The Packers have a rich and proud history that goes back to the early days of the NFL and are the only community owned team. That connection to our League’s heritage combined with the great passion Packers fans will bring will make the Draft a memorable event for those in attendance and NFL fans watching around the world.”

The Packers have been attempting to secure the right to host a draft for several years.

The 2023 NFL draft was held in Kansas City. The 2024 draft will be in Detroit.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire