Green Bay’s roster cuts include DeAngelo Yancey

On the day Aaron Rodgers called out “piss-poor” performance from the team’s young receivers, he specifically exempted DeAngelo Yancey from that criticism. It wasn’t enough to save Yancey’s job.

The 2017 fifth-round pick has been waived by the Packers.

Also gone are guard Kofi Amichia­­, linebacker Vince Biegel, running back Joel Bouagnon, cornerback Donatello Brown, tight end Emanuel Byrd, running back LeShun Daniels, center Austin Davis, center Dillon Day, linebacker Kendall Donnerson, safety Marwin Evans, cornerback Demetri Goodson, cornerback Josh Hawkins, linebacker James Hearns, running back Bronson Hill, linebacker Naashon Hughes, receiver Adonis Jennings, fullback Joe Kerridge, defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster, receiver Kyle Lewis, defensive lineman James Looney, linebacker Greer Martini, linebacker Joey Mbu, linebacker Chris Odom, offensive lineman Adam Pankey, linebacker Marcus Porter, tight end Kevin Rader, fullback Aaron Ripkowski, defensive lineman Conor Sheehy, tight end Ryan Smith, linebacker Ahmad Thomas, and long snapper Zach Triner.

The Packers also placed running back Devante Mays, tackle Kyle Murphy, and cornerback Quinten Rollins on injured reserve. Running back Aaron Jones was sent to the reserve/suspended list.