Green Bay Rockers fall to Wausau Woodchucks 7-5 in first game of 2024

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Rockers fell to the Woodchucks 7-5 at Athletic Park. Though Green Bay got off to a slow start, they showed flashes of what looks to be a promising season.

After Wausau recorded the first two outs of the game, the next two Rockers reached base, before DH Carson Hansen (University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee) hit a three-run home run to open the scoring. Several walks from Woodchucks starter Garrett Brogdon (Simpson) dove in a fourth run in the opening frame.

But Wausau quickly stuck back in the bottom of the first. Four infield hits and four walks in their first ten at-bats put the Chucks in front 5-4. Rocker’s starter Mack Crowley (Minnesota-Mankato) was replaced after the fourth run by Lleyton Grubich (McHenry County College).

From there, the game shifted and became a pitchers duel. Only one run was scored in the next six innings; An RBI single from Rockers’ shortstop Sam Miller tied the game at 5-5 in the top of the fourth. Meanwhile, Grubich pitched a stellar six innings, striking out 12 batters and only allowed a single hit, keeping the Woodchucks scoreless for his entire stint, until Henry Chabot (Chapman) came in to finish the seventh inning.

Wausau would not go down quietly. Sophomore Drew Berkland (Minnesota) hit a go ahead two-run home to take the lead in the bottom of the eighth moving the score to 7-5. The Rockers battled back in the ninth and loaded the bases with one out, but Woodchucks reliever Seth Clausen (Minnesota) managed to secure the final two outs, and earned his first save of the year.

The Rockers will look to even the series against Wausau in their first home game of the year at Capital Credit Union Park.

