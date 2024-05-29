Green Bay Rockers celebrate 2023 championship, drop home opener

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Rockers celebrated their 2023 Northwoods League Championship at the team’s home opener on Tuesday at Capital Credit Union Park.

The Rockers gave fans commemorative blankets and shared a video of last year’s team receiving their championship rings ahead of the season’s second game, hosting the Wausau Woodchucks.

Green Bay took the 2-0 lead in the bottom of the third, thanks to a two-run single from Pewaukee-native Carson Hansen. After a Wausau two-run homer in the top of the sixth, the Rockers retook the lead in the bottom of the sixth off another two-run single, this time by Luke Moeller.

However, a three-run seventh inning propelled the Woodchucks to a 7-5 victory. The Rockers start the season 0-2 and will host the Madison Mallards on Wednesday.

