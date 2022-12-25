Green Bay plays Santa Claus for Jets, beating Miami 26-20

The Jets got a gift Sunday from Aaron “Santa Claus” Rodgers as the Packers defeated the Dolphins Sunday 26-20. The Miami loss keeps the Jets just a game behind the Dolphins in the wild card race and boosts New York’s playoff hopes.

After losing on Thursday to the Jaguars, the Jets were at the mercy of a few teams entering the weekend. Thanks to the Bengals, Steelers and Packers, the Jets were gifted quite the present this weekend and now actually have an easier path to the playoffs.

Ironically, the Jets will now go from rooting against the Dolphins to rooting for the Dolphins. The Jets need to beat the Seahawks next week and hope the Dolphins beat the Patriots. If that happens, then all the Jets need to do is win in Miami in Week 18 and they are in the dance.

Merry Christmas, Jets fans. Signed, Aaron Rodgers and Tua Tagovailoa.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire