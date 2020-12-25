Green Bay Packers vs. Tennessee Titans final injury report for Week 16

Mike Moraitis
·2 min read

The Tennessee Titans and Green Bay Packers have released their final injury report ahead of the “Sunday Night Football” game at Lambeau Field in Week 16.

Prior to the release, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel revealed that outside linebacker Derick Roberson has been ruled out. Roberson was added to the injury report on Thursday with a hamstring issue.

Without Roberson, the Titans will have two outside linebackers healthy for Sunday, including Harold Landry and Wyatt Ray, who was promoted from the practice squad to the 53-man roster on Christmas Eve.

The good news for Tennessee is that Roberson is the only player who has been ruled out, and nobody else is questionable.

As far the Packers are concerned, their injury report is estimated. Green Bay has two players ruled out and two others are doubtful.

Here’s a full look at both injury reports.

DNP = Did not participate, LP = Limited participation, FP = Full participation, NIR = Not injury related

Titans' injury report

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Name

Injury

Wed

Thu

Fri

Status

WR A.J. Brown

Ankle

LP

DNP

FP

--

CB Adoree’ Jackson

Knee

DNP

FP

FP

--

C Ben Jones

Knee

LP

FP

FP

--

RT Dennis Kelly

Knee

DNP

DNP

FP

--

LB David Long

Neck

LP

LP

FP

--

CB Chris Milton

Knee

LP

DNP

IR

--

LG Rodger Saffold

Toe

FP

FP

FP

--

TE Geoff Swaim

Ankle

FP

FP

FP

--

S Kenny Vaccaro

Illness

FP

FP

FP

--

DL Jeffery Simmons

Knee

DNP

LP

FP

--

TE Jonnu Smith

Knee

DNP

FP

--

RB Derrick Henry

NIR

LP

FP

--

OLB Derick Roberson

Hamstring

LP

DNP

Out

WR Kalif Raymond

NIR

--

--

FP

--

 

Packers' final injury report

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Name

Injury

Wed

Thu

Fri*

Status

LB Krys Barnes

Eye

FP

FP

FP

--

LS Hunter Bradley

Illness

LP

FP

FP

--

LB Rashan Gary

Hip

LP

LP

LP

--

RB Aaron Jones

Toe

LP

LP

LP

--

CB Kevin King

Groin

LP

LP

LP

--

WR Allen Lazard

Core/Wrist

LP

LP

LP

--

TE Marcedes Lewis

Knee

DNP

LP

FP

--

G Lucas Patrick

Toe

FP

FP

FP

--

LB Randy Ramsey

Neck

FP

FP

FP

--

S Will Redmond

Concussion

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

DL Anthony Rush

Illness

DNP

FP

FP

--

P J.K. Scott

Right Quad

LP

FP

FP

--

LB Za’Darius Smith

Ankle/Thumb/Neck

LP

LP

LP

--

WR Equanimeous St. Brown

Knee

LP

LP

LP

--

G Simon Stepaniak

Knee

FP

FP

FP

Doubtful

TE Jace Sternberger

Concussion/Illness

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

CB Chandon Sullivan

Hip

LP

LP

LP

--

WR Malik Taylor

Hamstring

FP

FP

FP

--

T Rick Wagner

Knee

LP

LP

LP

--

RB Jamaal Williams

Quad

DNP

DNP

DNP

Doubtful

*Denotes estimated injury report

