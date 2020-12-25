Green Bay Packers vs. Tennessee Titans final injury report for Week 16
The Tennessee Titans and Green Bay Packers have released their final injury report ahead of the “Sunday Night Football” game at Lambeau Field in Week 16.
Prior to the release, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel revealed that outside linebacker Derick Roberson has been ruled out. Roberson was added to the injury report on Thursday with a hamstring issue.
Without Roberson, the Titans will have two outside linebackers healthy for Sunday, including Harold Landry and Wyatt Ray, who was promoted from the practice squad to the 53-man roster on Christmas Eve.
The good news for Tennessee is that Roberson is the only player who has been ruled out, and nobody else is questionable.
As far the Packers are concerned, their injury report is estimated. Green Bay has two players ruled out and two others are doubtful.
Here’s a full look at both injury reports.
DNP = Did not participate, LP = Limited participation, FP = Full participation, NIR = Not injury related
Titans' injury report
Name
Injury
Wed
Thu
Fri
Status
WR A.J. Brown
Ankle
LP
DNP
FP
--
CB Adoree’ Jackson
Knee
DNP
FP
FP
--
C Ben Jones
Knee
LP
FP
FP
--
RT Dennis Kelly
Knee
DNP
DNP
FP
--
LB David Long
Neck
LP
LP
FP
--
CB Chris Milton
Knee
LP
DNP
IR
--
LG Rodger Saffold
Toe
FP
FP
FP
--
TE Geoff Swaim
Ankle
FP
FP
FP
--
S Kenny Vaccaro
Illness
FP
FP
FP
--
DL Jeffery Simmons
Knee
DNP
LP
FP
--
TE Jonnu Smith
Knee
—
DNP
FP
--
RB Derrick Henry
NIR
—
LP
FP
--
OLB Derick Roberson
Hamstring
—
LP
DNP
Out
WR Kalif Raymond
NIR
--
--
FP
--
Packers' final injury report
Name
Injury
Wed
Thu
Fri*
Status
LB Krys Barnes
Eye
FP
FP
FP
--
LS Hunter Bradley
Illness
LP
FP
FP
--
LB Rashan Gary
Hip
LP
LP
LP
--
RB Aaron Jones
Toe
LP
LP
LP
--
CB Kevin King
Groin
LP
LP
LP
--
WR Allen Lazard
Core/Wrist
LP
LP
LP
--
TE Marcedes Lewis
Knee
DNP
LP
FP
--
G Lucas Patrick
Toe
FP
FP
FP
--
LB Randy Ramsey
Neck
FP
FP
FP
--
S Will Redmond
Concussion
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
DL Anthony Rush
Illness
DNP
FP
FP
--
P J.K. Scott
Right Quad
LP
FP
FP
--
LB Za’Darius Smith
Ankle/Thumb/Neck
LP
LP
LP
--
WR Equanimeous St. Brown
Knee
LP
LP
LP
--
G Simon Stepaniak
Knee
FP
FP
FP
Doubtful
TE Jace Sternberger
Concussion/Illness
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
CB Chandon Sullivan
Hip
LP
LP
LP
--
WR Malik Taylor
Hamstring
FP
FP
FP
--
T Rick Wagner
Knee
LP
LP
LP
--
RB Jamaal Williams
Quad
DNP
DNP
DNP
Doubtful
*Denotes estimated injury report