Green Bay Packers vs. Tennessee Titans final injury report for Week 16

The Tennessee Titans and Green Bay Packers have released their final injury report ahead of the “Sunday Night Football” game at Lambeau Field in Week 16.

Prior to the release, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel revealed that outside linebacker Derick Roberson has been ruled out. Roberson was added to the injury report on Thursday with a hamstring issue.

Without Roberson, the Titans will have two outside linebackers healthy for Sunday, including Harold Landry and Wyatt Ray, who was promoted from the practice squad to the 53-man roster on Christmas Eve.

The good news for Tennessee is that Roberson is the only player who has been ruled out, and nobody else is questionable.

As far the Packers are concerned, their injury report is estimated. Green Bay has two players ruled out and two others are doubtful.

Here’s a full look at both injury reports.

DNP = Did not participate, LP = Limited participation, FP = Full participation, NIR = Not injury related

Titans' injury report

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Name Injury Wed Thu Fri Status WR A.J. Brown Ankle LP DNP FP -- CB Adoree’ Jackson Knee DNP FP FP -- C Ben Jones Knee LP FP FP -- RT Dennis Kelly Knee DNP DNP FP -- LB David Long Neck LP LP FP -- CB Chris Milton Knee LP DNP IR -- LG Rodger Saffold Toe FP FP FP -- TE Geoff Swaim Ankle FP FP FP -- S Kenny Vaccaro Illness FP FP FP -- DL Jeffery Simmons Knee DNP LP FP -- TE Jonnu Smith Knee — DNP FP -- RB Derrick Henry NIR — LP FP -- OLB Derick Roberson Hamstring — LP DNP Out WR Kalif Raymond NIR -- -- FP --

Packers' final injury report

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Name Injury Wed Thu Fri* Status LB Krys Barnes Eye FP FP FP -- LS Hunter Bradley Illness LP FP FP -- LB Rashan Gary Hip LP LP LP -- RB Aaron Jones Toe LP LP LP -- CB Kevin King Groin LP LP LP -- WR Allen Lazard Core/Wrist LP LP LP -- TE Marcedes Lewis Knee DNP LP FP -- G Lucas Patrick Toe FP FP FP -- LB Randy Ramsey Neck FP FP FP -- S Will Redmond Concussion DNP DNP DNP Out DL Anthony Rush Illness DNP FP FP -- P J.K. Scott Right Quad LP FP FP -- LB Za’Darius Smith Ankle/Thumb/Neck LP LP LP -- WR Equanimeous St. Brown Knee LP LP LP -- G Simon Stepaniak Knee FP FP FP Doubtful TE Jace Sternberger Concussion/Illness DNP DNP DNP Out CB Chandon Sullivan Hip LP LP LP -- WR Malik Taylor Hamstring FP FP FP -- T Rick Wagner Knee LP LP LP -- RB Jamaal Williams Quad DNP DNP DNP Doubtful

*Denotes estimated injury report