Green Bay Packers vs. Tennessee Titans Week 11 game preview

The Green Bay Packers (4-6) will host the Tennessee Titans (6-3) at Lambeau Field on “Thursday Night Football” in Week 11 of the 2022 season.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. CT. The game will be nationally broadcasted on Amazon Prime Video and locally in Green Bay on NBC26 and in Milwaukee on FOX6.

Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit are on the call. Bill Vinovich is the official.

The last time the Packers and Titans played was on Dec. 27, 2020. The Packers won 40-14 at Lambeau Field.

The Packers, now in second place in the NFC North, beat the Dallas Cowboys last week; the Titans beat the Denver Broncos.

NFL Communications

Packers injury report

Questionable: LT David Bakhtiari (knee), LG Elgton Jenkins (knee)

Doubtful: CB Shemar Jean-Charles (ankle)

Out: LB De’Vondre Campbell (knee), WR Romeo Doubs (ankle)

Titans injury report

Questionable: DB Elijah Molden (groin), DL Jeffery Simmons (ankle)

Out: K Randy Bullock (calf), OLB Bud Dupree (hip), S Amani Hooker (shoulder), DB Lonnie Johnson (hamstring), C Ben Jones (concussion)

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire