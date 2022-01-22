Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers divisional round preview

The start of the postseason is finally here for the Green Bay Packers. Matt LaFleur’s team will host the sixth-seeded San Francisco 49ers on Saturday night at Lambeau Field. The winner will go on to play the winner of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams in the NFC title game next Sunday.

Here’s a full preview of the contest, with links to Packers Wire content on what to watch, key matchups, x-factors, the injury report and predictions.

Quick preview

5 things to watch

X-factors

Top matchups

Injury report

Big questions

Touchdown Wire preview

Keys to victory

Staff predictions

1

1