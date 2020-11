The Green Bay Packers (6-2) got four touchdown passes from Aaron Rodgers and 10 catches from Davante Adams to help power a 34-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers (4-5) on Thursday night at Levi’s Stadium.

The Packers scored on their first possession, built a 21-3 halftime lead and then coasted to a comfortable win over the undermanned 49ers.

Here’s everything we know about the Packers’ Week 9 win: