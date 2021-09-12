Green Bay Packers vs. New Orleans Saints Week 1 preview

The Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints will kick off the 2021 season with a neutral site game at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. The season opener was moved from the Superdome in New Orleans to Jacksonville due to damage from Hurricane Ida.

Can Matt LaFleur’s team start 1-0 with a win on the road for the third straight season?

Here’s everything you need to know about the Packers’ Week 1 matchup with the Saints from Packers Wire:

How to watch

Everything you need to know to watch the Packers' season opener: https://packerswire.usatoday.com/2021/09/12/how-to-watch-or-stream-packers-season-opener-vs-new-orleans-saints/

Injury report

The Packers listed three players on Friday's final injury report, including edge rusher Za'Darius Smith (questionable, back). The Saints will be without two starters, and a third was added on Saturday as questionable (cornerback Marshon Lattimore, knee). https://packerswire.usatoday.com/2021/09/10/packers-injury-report-week-1-saints-zadarius-smith-ken-crawley-trequan-smith/

Who has the advantage?

Our new weekly preview series, breaking down which team has the advantage at five important factors for winning football games. The verdict here was strong. https://packerswire.usatoday.com/lists/green-bay-packers-vs-new-orleans-saints-who-has-the-advantage-in-week-1/

Packers Wire staff predictions

Our predictions from the staff at Packers Wire: https://packerswire.usatoday.com/2021/09/11/packers-wire-staff-predictions-week-1-at-new-orleans-saints/

What to watch

Here are five things to watch, including the turnover potential for the Packers defense and two rookies along the offensive line: https://packerswire.usatoday.com/lists/packers-vs-saints-5-things-to-watch-and-a-prediction-2/

Stat to know

Aaron Rodgers has thrown 89 interceptions in 197 career games. Jameis Winston, the Saints' starting quarterback, has 88 interceptions in 76 games. Between 2015 and 2020 (87 games), Rodgers threw 32 interceptions. Winston threw 30 interceptions in 16 games during his last full season as a starter.

Packers storylines

– The Packers rested every important player during the preseason, ensuring Matt LaFleur's team is healthy. Will the lack of reps during the preseason matter? It certainly didn't last year. – The Packers will start two rookie offensive linemen in Week 1 for the first time since 2006. Watch center Josh Myers and right guard Royce Newman. – Sunday is the first opportunity to see Joe Barry's defense. Facing Jameis Winston and a limited group of skill position players is a good first test. – The Packers' special teams were mostly a nightmare last season. Can the unit – now coordinated by Maurice Drayton – avoid the big mistakes that plagued the third phase in 2020?

