Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings: Everything we know

The last two games, the Vikings offense has looked more pass-happy and aggressive.

Late in the fourth quarter, Packers S Darnell Savage Jr. almost made Minnesota pay for that strategy.

Savage cut off a pass intended for WR Justin Jefferson. The Packers defensive back had the ball in his hands but couldn’t retain possession as he hit the ground. That’s the thing about an aggressive style of football — when risk is avoided, reward can quickly follow.

With new life in the game, the Vikings marched down the field. Minnesota QB Kirk Cousins almost threw another interception, but wideout Adam Thielen came down with the catch and scampered for a 26-yard gain. Kicker Greg Joseph capped off the whirlwind drive with a game-winning 29-yard field goal.

How quickly new life in the drive turned into new life in the Vikings’ 2021 season. Minnesota is back at .500 and squarely in the playoff conversation after a surprising win over Green Bay.

Final Score: Vikings 34, Packers 31

Photo: AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

Keys to the game:

Photo: AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

Clutch like Cousins: The Vikings quarterback not only led the game-winning drive, but he also finished with 341 passing yards, three touchdown passes and zero interceptions. Cousins has had more than a few NFL seasons where he’s put up impressive stats. This might be his most impressive year in the league yet.

Packers keep the pace: Rodgers and the Packers offense kept the game close by gouging the Minnesota defense. The Green Bay QB had four touchdowns and 385 passing yards.

Playoffs?! According to FiveThirtyEight.com, Minnesota now has a 56%* chance of making the postseason this year.

*: This stat, while true at the time of publishing, could fluctuate as more NFL games are played this week.

Stars of the week:

Photo: AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

*** WR Justin Jefferson: He had 169 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

** QB Kirk Cousins: He had 341 passing yards, three touchdown passes and zero interceptions.

* S Harrison Smith: He had two QB hits and four total tackles.

It was over when...

Photo: Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports

Joseph hit that field goal.

What's next?

Photo: Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings go on the road to play the 49ers in Week 12 at 3:25 C.T.

