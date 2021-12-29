Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings Week 17 preview
The Green Bay Packers (12-3) will face the Minnesota Vikings (7-8) in the last regular-season game to be played at Lambeau Field during the 2021 season.
Temperatures at kickoff on Sunday night are expected to be well below freezing.
The Packers, already the champions of the NFC North, are inching closer to the top seed in the conference and can clinch the No. 1 spot without any help by securing wins against the Vikings and Detroit Lions over the final two games. The Vikings need a win to stay alive in the NFC playoff race.
Minnesota has beaten Green Bay in two straight games, including the first meeting this season at U.S. Bank Stadium (34-31). The Packers have won four straight games since that loss, while the Vikings are just 2-3.
At Lambeau Field, the Packers are a perfect 7-0 this season, including last Saturday’s win over the Cleveland Browns.
A win in primetime on Sunday night would ensure Green Bay’s third straight season with at least 13 wins.
Here’s a quick preview of the matchup between Matt LaFleur’s Packers and Mike Zimmer’s Vikings:
NFL Communications
PACKERS
VIKINGS
Points per game
25.3 (13th)
25.6 (12th)
Points allowed per game
21.6 (13th)
24.8 (23rd)
Average scoring margin
+3.9 (11th)
+0.8 (15th)
Turnover differential
+16 (1st)
+9 (6th)
Yards per play
5.7 (12th)
5.7 (13th)
Penalties per game
4.5 (2nd)
6.9 (28th)
PFF grade
85.6 (9th)
81.7 (15th)
DVOA
10th
13th
Best offensive player by PFF grade: Packers – WR Davante Adams, Vikings – WR Justin Jefferson
Best defensive player by PFF grade: Packers – OLB Rashan Gary, Vikings – S Camryn Bynum
QB COMP
Aaron Rodgers
Kirk Cousins
Cmp/Att
323/475
358/539
Cmp%
68.0
66.4
Yards
3,689
3,971
Yards/att
7.8
7.4
TD/INT
33/4
30/7
Passer rating
110.8
101.3
Big time throws
32
27
Turnover worthy plays
12
17
QBR
67.8
50.7
PFF grade
86.5
86.4
From the team: Packers Dope Sheet