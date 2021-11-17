Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings Week 11 preview

The Green Bay Packers (8-2) go on the road to play the Minnesota Vikings (4-5) on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium at 12:00 p.m.

The Week 11 matchup is a pivotal midseason clash between the top two teams in the NFC North. The Packers are 8-2 and looking to cruise to a third straight division title, while the Vikings are coming off a big win in Los Angeles and now hoping to put some pressure on the current leaders.

How important is the first showdown between the two teams? According to the NFL, the winner of the Packers-Vikings in Minnesota has advanced to the NFC title game in three of the last four seasons (Green Bay in 2019, 2020 and Minnesota in 2017).

Here’s a quick preview of the matchup between Matt LaFleur’s Packers and Mike Zimmer’s Vikings:

NFL Communications

PACKERS VIKINGS Points per game 21.6 (19th) 24.6 (14th) Points allowed per game 18.0 (3rd) 23.4 (16th) Average scoring margin +3.6 (11th) +1.0 (17th) Turnover differential +7 (4th) +6 (5th) Yards per play 5.5 (17th) 5.7 (15th) Penalties per game 4.3 (1st) 7.7 (31st) PFF grade 78.8 (15th) 81.2 (12th) DVOA 6.8% (12th) 13.6% (9th)

From the team: Packers Dope Sheet

