Green Bay Packers vs. Los Angeles Rams Week 12 preview

The Green Bay Packers (8-3) will attempt to bounce back from a Week 11 loss on the road when the Los Angeles Rams (7-3) arrive at Lambeau Field on Sunday for a crucial battle between NFC heavyweights in Week 12.

The Packers and Rams are both in the running for the No. 1 seed in the conference, but both currently trail the Arizona Cardinals, the NFL’s only 9-win team entering Week 12.

The Packers beat the Rams last season in the NFC Divisional Round at Lambeau Field. Since then, the Rams traded for quarterback Matthew Stafford and added edge rusher Von Miller and receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

The last regular season meeting between the two teams was in 2018, a 29-27 win for the Rams in Los Angeles, although the Packers have won five of the last six during the regular season.

The Packers are beat-up with injuries and need to get healthy during the Week 13, but a win at home over a contender would provide a big boost. Green Bay has won a game going into the bye week during five of the last six years, including home wins over the Panthers (2019) and Falcons (2020) under Matt LaFleur.

Here’s a quick preview of the matchup between LaFleur’s Packers and Sean McVay’s Rams:

NFL Communications

PACKERS RAMS Points per game 22.5 (17th) 27.1 (7th) Points allowed per game 19.5 (5th) 22.7 (15th) Average scoring margin +3.0 (12th) +4.4 (8th) Turnover differential +7 (4th) +3 (9th) Yards per play 5.7 (17th) 6.2 (1st) Penalties per game 4.6 (3rd) 4.8 (4th) PFF grade 80.0 (14th) 90.9 (2nd) DVOA 8.3% (13th) 19.2% (6th)

Best offensive player by PFF grade: Packers – WR Davante Adams, Rams – WR Cooper Kupp

Best defensive player by PFF grade: Packers – LB De’Vondre Campbell , Rams – DL Aaron Donald

QB COMP Aaron Rodgers Matthew Stafford Cmp/Att 219/328 245/362 Cmp% 66.8 67.7 Yards 2,571 3,014 Yards/att 7.8 8.3 TD/INT 21/4 24/8 Passer rating 106.6 106.1 Big time throws 20 18 Turnover worthy plays 11 13 QBR 65.3 67.9 PFF grade 79.3 77.7

From the team: Packers Dope Sheet