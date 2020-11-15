Green Bay Packers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars recap: Everything we know

The Green Bay Packers (7-2) escaped an upset bid from the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-8) on Sunday at Lambeau Field.

After falling behind 20-17 in the fourth quarter, the Packers got a touchdown pass from Aaron Rodgers to Davante Adams and a late stop from Mike Pettine’s defense to finish off the 24-20 victory.

Here’s a quick recap of the Packers’ Week 10 win:

Final score: Packers 24, Jaguars 20

It was over when...

The Packers sacked rookie quarterback Jake Luton on back-to-back plays and then prevented the Jaguars from converting on 4th-and-26, sealing the deal late in the fourth quarter. Rashan Gary and Preston Smith both had sacks on the final drive. Luton's pass on fourth down fell incomplete.

Key to the game

The difference at quarterback. Aaron Rodgers completed 24 passes for 325 yards and a couple of touchdowns, while rookie Jake Luton completed only 18 of 35 passes for 169 yards and a score. Both quarterbacks threw an interception, but Rodgers produced a 108.1 passer rating, while Luton finished at 62.7. Most games with that big of a difference in passer rating usually have an obvious winner. Rodgers threw a late, go-ahead touchdown pass, but Luton couldn't get it done on the final drive.

Player of the game: WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

He caught four passes for 149 yards, including a 78-yard touchdown that sparked the Packers in the first half. It was the longest passing touchdown of the season for Green Bay. Valdes-Scantling added two other catches over 20 yards, including one on third down, and his 18-yard catch-and-run set up the game-winning touchdown pass in the fourth quarter.

Play of the game

After two drops, a lost fumble and an injured ankle, Davante Adams returned to the game and caught the go-ahead touchdown pass from Aaron Rodgers with 9:03 left in the fourth quarter. Adams slow-played the route to sell the run fake before cutting outside and leaping high to catch Rodgers' pass in the end zone. The score, Adams' ninth of the season, gave the Packers a 24-20 lead. https://twitter.com/packers/status/1328077080060338176

What's next

The Packers go on the road to play the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 22. The NFL flexed the game to the 3:25 p.m. CT timeslot. The Colts (6-3) beat the Tennessee Titans in Week 10.