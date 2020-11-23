Green Bay Packers vs. Indianapolis Colts recap: Everything we know

The Indianapolis Colts scored 17 straight points to start the second half and got the game-deciding turnover in overtime, eventually stunning the visiting Green Bay Packers with a game-winning field goal at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday.

Rodrigo Blankenship’s 39-yard kick split the uprights and completed the Colts’ improbable 34-31 win.

The Packers led 28-14 at halftime but scored just three points the rest of the way.

Here’s a recap of the Packers’ loss in Week 11:

Final score: Colts 34, Packers 31 (OT)

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

It was over when...

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Marquez Valdes-Scantling fumbled on the second play of overtime, giving the Colts the football at the Packers' 29-yard line. Justin Blackmon poked the ball out of Valdes-Scantling's hands, and DeForest Buckner recovered the fumble. Three plays later, Blankenship nailed the 39-yard field goal to win the game.

Key to the game

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Third quarter. The Packers rolled in the first half, using three Aaron Rodgers touchdown passes to take a 28-14 lead. But everything unraveled in the second half, starting with a brutal third quarter. The Packers had two three-and-outs, while the Colts scored 11 points and took control of the game going into the fourth quarter. Overall, the Colts held the ball for almost 13 minutes and gained 120 yards on 25 plays in the third quarter. It was the drastic shift in momentum that the Packers couldn't stop.

Key stat

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Four turnovers. The Packers turned the ball over four times, the team's most since Week 17 in 2017. The giveaways only turned into six points for the Colts, but the mistakes still doomed the Packers on the road against a good football team. Aaron Rodgers and Corey Linsley botched a snap on the first series, Rodgers threw an interception in the second quarter, Darrius Shepherd lost a fumble on a kickoff return to start the fourth quarter and Marquez Valdes-Scantling lost a fumble in overtime.

Story continues

What went wrong?

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

A little bit of everything in the second half. The Packers gave up 17 straight points after taking a 28-14 lead into the half, and all three phases played a role in facilitating the Colts' comeback. The offense went three-and-out twice in a row to start the half and had both a turnover on downs in the fourth quarter and the turnover in overtime, the defense allowed points on four straight possessions and the special teams lost a fumble. This was truly a three-phased collapse. The defense got punched in the mouth, the offense didn't have a counter and the special teams only poured salt in the wound.

Player of the game: QB Aaron Rodgers

Rodgers threw three touchdown passes in the first half and nearly saved the Packers late in the fourth quarter. He completed 27 of 38 passes and finished with 311 passing yards. On the final drive of regulation, he sparked the march with a 47-yard completion to Marquez Valdes-Scantling. For the ninth time in 10 games, Rodgers had multiple touchdown passes and a passer rating over 100.0.

Davante watch

AP Photo/AJ Mast

Adams caught seven passes for 106 yards and a touchdown, his NFL-leading 10th score of the 2020 season. He put the Packers up 21-7 in the second quarter, and he caught a pair of passes on the game-tying drive late in the fourth quarter. Through eight games, Adams has 68 catches for 847 yards and 10 touchdowns.

What does it mean?

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

The loss drops the Packers to 7-3 after 10 games. Matt LaFleur's team still holds a two-game advantage over the 5-5 Chicago Bears, who come to Lambeau Field for a big game next Sunday night. However, the Packers no longer hold the top spot in the NFC. The No. 1 seed now belongs to the New Orleans Colts, who are now 8-2 after winning with Taysom Hill at quarterback on Sunday.

What's next

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

The Packers will host the Bears at Lambeau Field on "Sunday Night Football" in Week 12. The Bears have lost four straight games after a 5-1 start but will be coming off the bye week. It's unclear who will be starting at quarterback for the Bears.