Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions Week 4 game preview

The Green Bay Packers (2-1) will welcome the Detroit Lions (2-1) to Lambeau Field for a primetime Thursday night showdown in the NFC North to open Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season.

The winner on Thursday will move to 3-1 and open an important early lead in the division.

The Lions, led by Dan Campbell, have beaten the Packers three straight times dating back to 2021, including a season-ending win that knocked the Packers out of the playoffs in the final last year.

The last Packers win in the rivalry came at Lambeau Field in September of 2021, a 35-17 win.

Last week, the Packers became just the third team since 2000 to have zero points and trail by 17 or more points in the fourth quarter and still come back to win the game. The Packers trailed the Saints 17-0 but scored 18 straight to end the game. The Lions, meanwhile, handled business against the visiting Falcons, winning 20-6.

With the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings both 0-3, the Packers and Lions look primed to become the favorites to win the NFC North in 2023, dethroning the Vikings.

Here’s a preview of Thursday night’s showdown at Lambeau Field:

Packers team capsule

Lions team capsule

Packers Week 3 highlights (Won, 18-17 over Saints)

Lions Week 3 highlights (Won, 20-6 over Falcons)

Injuries to watch

Betting line (as of Wednesday)

Jan 8, 2023; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) signals for a first down at the end of a run against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Tork Mason/USA Today NETWORK-Wisconsin

The Packers are 1.5-point underdogs at home, per BetMGM. The over/under is 45.5 points. The Packers are one of six home underdogs entering Week 4. The 45.5 points is the fifth-highest over/under of the week. Green Bay has covered the final spread in all three games this season. If the line holds to kickoff, the Packers will be an underdog for the fourth consecutive game to start 2023 They’ve won straight up as slight underdogs against both the Bears and Saints.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire