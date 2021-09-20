Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions full Week 2 preview

The Green Bay Packers (0-1) and Detroit Lions (0-1) will finish up the NFL’s Week 2 slate on “Monday Night Football” from Lambeau Field.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. CT in Green Bay. Both teams will be attempting to avoid the dreaded 0-2 start and draw even with the Chicago Bears atop the NFC North after two weeks.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Packers’ Week 2 matchup with the Lions from Packers Wire: