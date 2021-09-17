Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions preview: Who has the advantage in Week 2?

The Green Bay Packers (0-1) will attempt to bounce back from a humbling Week 1 defeat when the Detroit Lions (0-1) arrive at Lambeau Field for the home opener and first divisional game of the 2021 season on Monday night. In primetime, both teams will attempt to avoid starting the year in an 0-2 hole.

Football is a complicated game, but finding the reasons for winning matchups between teams is often a straightforward exercise. What wins games? Excellent quarterback play, winning the line of scrimmage, taking care of the football and taking it away, controlling the important situations and overcoming or taking advantage of the injury situation.

In our weekly preview series, Zach Kruse from Packers Wire and Jeff Risdon from Lions Wire went deep into the matchup to determine who has the advantage at the five key factors for winning football games in the NFL.