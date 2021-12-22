Green Bay Packers vs. Cleveland Browns Week 16 preview

The Green Bay Packers (11-3) will welcome the Cleveland Browns (7-7) to Lambeau Field for a Christmas Day showdown on Saturday afternoon.

The Packers clinched the NFC North by beating the Baltimore Ravens last Sunday. Matt LaFleur’s team is now 3-0 against the AFC North and can sweep the division with a win over the Browns on Saturday.

The Packers have won three straight games against the Browns dating back to 2009, including an overtime win in Cleveland in the last meeting in 2017.

The Browns have lost two of their last three games and three of the last five. Kevin Stefanski’s team lost to the Las Vegas Raiders on a late field goal on Monday in Cleveland.

At Lambeau Field, the Packers are 6-0 this season, with five wins by 10 or more points and an average margin of almost two touchdowns.

Can the Packers stay the course and keep cruising along to the No. 1 seed in the NFC? Or will the Browns win a statement game and revive their playoff hopes?

Here’s a quick preview of the matchup between LaFleur’s Packers and Stefanski’s Browns:

PACKERS BROWNS Points per game 25.6 (14th) 20.9 (19th) Points allowed per game 21.6 (10th) 21.8 (13th) Average scoring margin +4.1 (10th) -0.9 (20th) Turnover differential +12 (2nd) +4 (10th) Yards per play 5.8 (9th) 5.6 (16th) Penalties per game 4.6 (3rd) 6.6 (23rd) PFF grade 85.5 (9th) 86.8 (7th) DVOA 10th 14th

Best offensive player by PFF grade: Packers – WR Davante Adams, Browns – G Joel Bitonio

Best defensive player by PFF grade: Packers – OLB Rashan Gary, Ravens – DE Myles Garrett

QB COMP Aaron Rodgers Baker Mayfield Cmp/Att 299/441 216/344 Cmp% 67.8 62.8 Yards 3,487 2,603 Yards/att 7.9 7.6 TD/INT 30/4 13/7 Passer rating 110.4 90.1 Big time throws 29 19 Turnover worthy plays 12 15 QBR 67.3 38.7 PFF grade 84.6 67.7

