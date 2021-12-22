Green Bay Packers vs. Cleveland Browns Week 16 preview

Zach Kruse
·2 min read
The Green Bay Packers (11-3) will welcome the Cleveland Browns (7-7) to Lambeau Field for a Christmas Day showdown on Saturday afternoon.

The Packers clinched the NFC North by beating the Baltimore Ravens last Sunday. Matt LaFleur’s team is now 3-0 against the AFC North and can sweep the division with a win over the Browns on Saturday.

The Packers have won three straight games against the Browns dating back to 2009, including an overtime win in Cleveland in the last meeting in 2017.

The Browns have lost two of their last three games and three of the last five. Kevin Stefanski’s team lost to the Las Vegas Raiders on a late field goal on Monday in Cleveland.

At Lambeau Field, the Packers are 6-0 this season, with five wins by 10 or more points and an average margin of almost two touchdowns.

Can the Packers stay the course and keep cruising along to the No. 1 seed in the NFC? Or will the Browns win a statement game and revive their playoff hopes?

Here’s a quick preview of the matchup between LaFleur’s Packers and Stefanski’s Browns:

Week 16 capsule, NFL Communications

PACKERS

BROWNS

Points per game

25.6 (14th)

20.9 (19th)

Points allowed per game

21.6 (10th)

21.8 (13th)

Average scoring margin

+4.1 (10th)

-0.9 (20th)

Turnover differential

+12 (2nd)

+4 (10th)

Yards per play

5.8 (9th)

5.6 (16th)

Penalties per game

4.6 (3rd)

6.6 (23rd)

PFF grade

85.5 (9th)

86.8 (7th)

DVOA

10th

14th

Best offensive player by PFF grade: Packers – WR Davante Adams, Browns – G Joel Bitonio

Best defensive player by PFF grade: Packers – OLB Rashan Gary, Ravens – DE Myles Garrett

QB COMP

Aaron Rodgers

Baker Mayfield

Cmp/Att

299/441

216/344

Cmp%

67.8

62.8

Yards

3,487

2,603

Yards/att

7.9

7.6

TD/INT

30/4

13/7

Passer rating

110.4

90.1

Big time throws

29

19

Turnover worthy plays

12

15

QBR

67.3

38.7

PFF grade

84.6

67.7

From the team: Packers Dope Sheet

