Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears recap: Everything to know

The Green Bay Packers secured a 27-10 lead at halftime, extended the advantage to 41-10 in the second half and then held on for a 41-25 victory over the Chicago Bears on Sunday night at Lambeau Field.

Aaron Rodgers threw four touchdown passes and Preston Smith delivered a defensive touchdown to power the win, which gave the Packers a three-game lead in the NFC North with five games to go.

Here’s everything to know from the Packers’ victory:

Final score: Packers 41, Bears 25

AP Photo/Matt Ludtke

It was over when...

AP Photo/Mike Roemer

Aaron Rodgers hit tight end Robert Tonyan for a 39-yard touchdown with 6:30 left in the third quarter, extending the Packers' lead to 34-10 to start the second half. The touchdown was the fourth for Rodgers in the game, and Tonyan's seven in the 2020 season.

Key to the game

AP Photo/Matt Ludtke

Situational dominance. The Packers converted their first five third-down opportunities and scored touchdowns on their first four trips inside the red zone. The Bears came into the game with the NFL's top-ranked defense on third down and in the red zone. There's a reason why those stats are tracked. Each is vitally important to deciding games. The Packers extended drives and scored touchdowns instead of settling for field goals. Another factor: The Packers turned three takeaways into 21 points.

Players of the game

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

QB Aaron Rodgers: For the 10th game in 11 tries, Rodgers finished with multiple touchdown passes and a passer rating over 100.0. He completed only 21 passes for 211 yards, but he had four touchdown passes and had a passer rating of 132.9. TE Robert Tonyan: He caught the long touchdown pass in the third quarter, and he also converted a pair of fourth downs, including the final conversion on the Packers' final possession. OLB Preston Smith: He had the fumble return for a touchdown, but Smith also delivered a drive-ending sack and two quarterback hits. S Darnell Savage: The takeaways finally arrived for the second-year safety. He ranged into position twice to intercept Mitchell Trubisky. The Packers scored touchdowns after each pick.

What it means

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

The Packers dominated on offense, proving once again that this group can move the ball and score points against one of the NFL's better defenses. The run game was solid, and the passing game remained efficient and effective. The importance of the win is obvious: the Packers now have a three-game lead in the NFC North with five games to go. Matt LaFleur's team won convincingly and now sits in the driver's seat in the division.

What's next

Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

The Packers will welcome the Philadelphia Eagles (3-6-1) to Lambeau Field in Week 13. The Eagles beat the Packers by a 34-27 final last year in Green Bay.