Green Bay Packers UDFA profile: WR Dimitri Stanley

Iowa State wide receiver Dimitri Stanley went undrafted and initially unsigned as an undrafted rookie. He was one of 18 tryouts that the Packers had in for rookie minicamp, and following an impressive performance over those two days, he was signed.

Given the Packers’ rich history of UDFAs not only making the team but eventually becoming impact players, let’s get to know each of these signees.

Height: 6-0

Weight: 200

College profile

Breakdown: Stanley played six college seasons with the first four being played at Colorado and the last two at Iowa State. For his career, Stanley caught 65 percent of his career targets at 11.7 yards per catch with five touchdowns. Stanley graded out well as a run-blocker in 2023 by PFF’s metrics. He has spent most of his career playing out of the slot but has plenty of boundary experience as well. Stanley also has 30 career punt return attempts, averaging 8.5 yards per return.

Stanley had several receptions during rookie minicamp, including a one-handed grab that Matt LaFleur commented on. All offseason, GM Brian Gutekunst has stressed the importance of competition within each position group. The Packers already have plenty of that at receiver, which means making the final roster for Stanley won’t be easy, with him having to unseat Malik Heath or Bo Melton. The Packers also have Grant DuBose and Samori Toure on the roster as well. Of course, a lot can change over the summer, but the practice squad feels like Stanley’s ceiling as a rookie.

Draft profile from NFL Draft Diamonds: “Athletic and speedy slot receiver best used in a scheme that will manufacture touches to get him out in space where he can use speed. Quick feet and speed allows him to be a downfield target as well against zone coverages.”

They said it: “He had probably one of the worst experiences I’ve ever seen any kid that I’ve been around his last year of college,” said Walter Stanley via Packers Central, “and what he had to deal with in terms of just not getting the ball but being on the field and being called on to just go down and block and run decoy routes, clear-out routes, and know that that ball was always going to go to someone else, even if he was open. That’s tough for an athlete. That is extremely tough. And for him to deal with that and take it on the chin and work through it and stay positive with his teammates and just keep pushing and working has been amazing.”

