Green Bay Packers UDFA Profile: LS Peter Bowden

The Green Bay Packers have six undrafted rookies that they signed following the 2024 NFL draft on their roster. Given the Packers' rich history of UDFAs not only making the team but eventually becoming impact players, let's get to know each of these signees.

Next up is Wisconsin long-snapper Peter Bowden.

OL Donovan Jennings

RB Jarveon Howard

DT James Ester

LB Ralen Goforth

Height: 6-2

Weight: 239

RAS: 6.72

College Profile

Breakdown: Bowden was Dane Brugler’s No. 1 long-snapper in this year’s draft class. He had 358 career snaps on special teams with the Badgers. In 2022, Bowden was a semifinalist for the Patrick Mannelly Award and a finalist in 2023. On paper, it does look like Bowden could compete with Matt Orzech for the Packers’ long-snapper role. For what it’s worth, last season, Orzech had the third-lowest special teams grade among long-snappers from PFF–although the Packers do seem to like Orzech, particularly his big game experience as a Super Bowl Champion with the Rams. Perhaps the Packers view Bowden as an option at long-snapper beyond the 2024 season if they can stash him on the practice squad.

What NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein had to say: “Bowden has the experience for the job, but he will need to create better velocity to handle the duties of not only short snaps but long snaps as well. He’s likely a long shot to make an NFL roster.”

Rich Bisaccia on Bowden: “We’ve done a lot of work on him. We like Peter and I thought he did pretty good. He’s got good size, he’s athletic, he can move his feet. He’s working on the velocity of his snap. But I do think he’s going to have a chance and have an opportunity in the future to compete and play in the league.”

