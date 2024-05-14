Green Bay Packers UDFA Profile: LB Ralen Goforth

The Green Bay Packers signed eight undrafted rookies following the 2024 NFL Draft. Given the Packers’ rich history of UDFAs not only making the team but eventually becoming impact players, let’s get to know each of these signees.

Next up is Washington linebacker Ralen Goforth. If you missed the previous profiles, you can find them below:

Height: 6-1

Weight: 227

RAS: 7.67

College profile

Breakdown: Goforth played five collegiate seasons, with the first four coming at USC, prior to transferring to Washington for his final season. He played 1,602 career snaps, totaling 135 solo tackles while holding pass-catchers to 11.3 yards per catch with five pass breakups – three of which came in 2023 – and one interception. Goforth also played 452 special teams snaps across multiple phases.

As you’ll see outlined in the draft profile below, from a skill set standpoint, Goforth fits the mold of what the Packers were looking for when they drafted Edgerrin Cooper and Ty’Ron Hopper. Some of the buzzwords from NFL Draft Bible’s profile included “hard-hitting” and “blitzing ability.”

While the 53-man roster seems pretty well set at the linebacker position, GM Brian Gutekunst did say at the NFL Combine that the shift to a 4-3 defense will result in the Packers having to carry more linebackers on both the active roster and the practice squad compared to previous seasons, which could create an opportunity for Goforth to make the practice squad with a strong summer.

Draft profile from NFL Draft Bible: “A hard-hitting linebacker with a ton of pop and blitzing ability that can play Mike linebacker in the league. He is already good enough in zone but needs to become a better man coverage linebacker to fully unlock his potential.”

