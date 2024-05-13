Green Bay Packers UDFA Profile: OL Trente Jones

The Green Bay Packers signed eight undrafted rookies following the 2024 NFL Draft. Given the Packers’ rich history of UDFAs not only making the team but eventually becoming impact players, let’s get to know each of these signees.

Next up is Michigan offensive lineman Trente Jones.

Height: 6-4

Weight: 305

RAS: 7.45

College profile

Breakdown: Jones was a 4-star recruit coming out of high school but never could secure consistent starting time at the tackle position. He finished his career at Michigan with fewer than 1,000 snaps, most of which came at right tackle, but he has some left tackle experience as well. Jones will be a guard for the Packers. During his final two seasons, which consisted of 395 snaps in 2023 and 335 in 2022, Jones allowed three sacks and nine pressures. He regularly graded out well as a run-blocker by PFF’s metrics. Like Donovan Jennings, the current construction of the interior offensive line could provide an opportunity for Jones to make a roster push. If we expect Elgton Jenkings, Josh Myers, Sean Rhyan, and Jacob Monk to be on the 53-man, that potentially leaves a roster spot up for grabs.

What NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein had to say: “Jones has limited starts and relatively few offensive snaps by NFL offensive line standards but he’s put outstanding flashes on tape. He lacks the size and length teams look for at tackle or guard, but he’s talented enough to play at either spot. He loses reps due to poor positioning or overstepping his landmarks, but is rarely beaten by an opponent’s quickness or power. Jones is highly athletic, with the ability to bend and drive opponents off the spot or stall the rush with his punch and cinch. He has the talent to play in all blocking schemes, but there might be concerns about why he failed to establish himself as a full-time starter at Michigan.”

