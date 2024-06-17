Green Bay Packers training camp 2024 includes 16 practices open to public starting July 22

Green Bay Packers fans gather around Ray Nitschke Field at the start of the team's practice during training camp on July 31, 2023, in Ashwaubenon.

GREEN BAY – The Green Bay Packers will hold 16 training camp practices open to the public this season. That's three more open practices than were held in 2023 and four more than in 2022.

The first practice will be at 10:30 a.m. July 22 at Ray Nitschke Field, before the annual shareholders meeting at 3 p.m. in the Lambeau Field bowl. All practices will be at Ray Nitschke Field, with the exception of Family Night, which will be at 7 p.m. Aug. 3 in Lambeau Field, and which requires tickets to attend.

The schedule includes joint practices with the Broncos on Aug. 16 in Denver and with the Baltimore Ravens on Aug. 22 in Green Bay.

The Packers' preseason schedule is 3:25 p.m. Aug. 10 at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Aug. 18 at Denver and noon, Aug. 24, against the Ravens in Green Bay.

A Green Bay Packers player rides a fan's bicycle through the crowd before the start of practice during training camp on July 31, 2023, in Ashwaubenon.

Training camp and related events schedule is:

July 17: Quarterbacks, rookies and injured players report to camp

July 19: Packers 1K Kids Run, for kids 10 years old and younger, 6 p.m., Lambeau Field

July 20: Packers 5K Run/Walk, 8 a.m., Lambeau Field

July 21: Veteran players report

July 22: First practice, 10:30 a.m., Ray Nitschke Field

July 22: Annual shareholders meeting, 3 p.m., Lambeau Field bowl

July 23-24: Open practices, times to be announced

July 26-28: Open practices, times to be announced

July 30-31: Open practices, times to be announced

Aug. 1: Open practice, times to be announced

Aug. 3: Family Night, 7 p.m. Lambeau Field

Aug. 6-7: Open practices, times to be announced

Aug. 13-14: Open practices, times to be announced

Aug. 20: Open practice, times to be announced

Aug. 22: Joint practice with Baltimore Ravens, times to be announced

Ray Nitschke Field has bleachers with a capacity of 1,500. Fans also gather in the north end zone, where portable bleachers are located. Training camp, with the exception of Family Night, is free.

Training camp will continue the tradition of players riding kids' bikes from the Lambeau Field locker room on the east side of the stadium to Nitschke Field.

Practices will be closed to the public if bad weather forces them to be held in the Don Hutson Center.

Based on past preseasons, training camp could attract about 80,000 fans from many states and up to 20 countries, with an estimated economic impact of more than than $9 million.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Packers training camp includes 16 open practices at Lambeau complex