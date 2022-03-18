Green Bay Packers trade star WR Davante Adams to Las Vegas Raiders

After just signing star quarterback Aaron Rodgers to a stunning new deal, Rodgers' favorite Packers target will be leaving Green Bay.

The Packers are trading receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders for a package of draft picks, a person with knowledge of the situation told USA TODAY Sports. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to announce the trade publicly.

The Packers will receive the Raiders' first- and second-round picks in the 2022 NFL draft, ESPN reported.

Adams, 29, was taken by Green Bay in the second round of the draft in 2014. He has 8,121 receiving yards with 73 touchdowns in his NFL career and has been a Pro Bowler for the last five years.

