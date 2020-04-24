Green Bay Packers trade up for Jordan Love at No. 26 in 2020 NFL Draft

The Green Bay Packers may have pulled off the most shocking pick of the first round of the draft by trading up to snatch Jordan Love No. 26 overall. The choice to trade with the Dolphins to draft a young QB caused speculation that the Packers may be getting ready to transition out veteran QB Aaron Rodgers, just as they did with his predecessor, Brett Favre.

Round 1: Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

