The Green Bay Packers trade away a cornerback with some history at Camp Randall

Earlier this week, the Green Bay Packers traded cornerback Josh Jackson to the New York Giants for cornerback Isaac Yiadom.

For football fans in the state of Wisconsin it looks like an unimportant trade at first, as Jackson was unlikely to make the Packers roster this season and both him and Yiadom needed a change of scenery.

But upon further review, Jackson has some history at Camp Randall Stadium that’s worth noting.

It came back in 2017 before the Packers selected him in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft, back when Jackson was a starter on the outside for the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Wisconsin rolled to a 38-14 win that day, continuing their unbeaten season and prolonging their College Football Playoff chances.

Iowa only gained 66 yards of total offense and five first downs. To say it was a dominant defensive performance would be an extreme understatement.

But Iowa’s only two scores? Two Josh Jackson pick-sixes from QB Alex Hornibrook.

I can’t remember another time that was the case: a cornerback accounting for both of his team’s scores during a given football game. But at the game, each of the plays were eye-rolls as everybody knew the Hawkeyes weren’t able to get anything done with the ball in their hands.

For Iowa that day, the best offense was Jackson lining up outside and catching passes from the Badger quarterback.

