Green Bay Packers’ top 5 WRs join Aaron Rodgers in skipping OTAs

Barry Werner
·1 min read
The Green Bay Packers seem to have a growing problem … and it is bigger than Aaron Rodgers.

The quarterback isn’t happy with his situation and is missing OTAs this week.

He had company as the team’s top five wideouts also missed the Organized Team Activities on Tuesday, per Adam Schefter.

That left the scramble on as 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love needed to find someone to throw the ball to during the workout.

Love was joined by Kurt Benkert, who seemed to be enjoying himself among the distractions.

This all took place a day after Rodgers broke his silence during an interview with the departing Kenny Mayne on ESPN “SportsCenter” Monday.

