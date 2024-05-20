Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft marries Baylee Jandahl in outdoor wedding in Sioux Falls, South Dakota

When Packers tight end Tucker Kraft returns to Green Bay for the rest of offseason activities ahead of the 2024 season, he'll come back a married man.

Kraft married longtime girlfriend Baylee Jandahl in an outdoor wedding in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, on Saturday, with many of his teammates in attendance.

Kraft, 23, grew up in Timber Lake, South Dakota, and became a two-time All-American tight end for the South Dakota State Jackrabbits in college before the Packers selected him in the 2023 NFL draft. Jandahl, 23, is a professional photographer.

Kraft and Jandahl got engaged March 16, 2023, while on vacation in Lake Havasu, Arizona. They've been previewing their wedding and love for each other on social media as it got closer to the big day.

Tucker Kraft's wedding is second Packers wedding this offseason

Kraft, a third-round draft pick by the Packers in 2023, is looking for a strong second season in Green Bay following a promising rookie year. Kraft caught 31 passes for 355 yards and two touchdowns as his production took off following fellow rookie tight end Luke Musgrave's injury in Week 11.

Kraft also scored a touchdown in the Packers' NFC divisional playoff loss against the San Francisco 49ers last season. Kraft will look to form a powerful tight end duo with Musgrave in 2024, along with the rest of the young offensive core.

Oh, a wedding is also in future for Musgrave, who proposed to girlfriend Madi Weisner earlier this year in Hawaii.

Kraft's wedding is the second of the offseason for a Packers player. Wide receiver Christian Watson married college sweetheart Lakyn Adkins last month in Malibu, California.

Baylee Jandahl on her wedding day to Packers tight end Tucker Kraft

Green Bay Packers at wedding of Tucker Kraft and Baylee Jandahl

Several of Kraft's teammates and their significant others were on the guest list for Kraft's and Jandahl's wedding. They included linebackers Isaiah McDuffie and Lukas Van Ness, offensive lineman Josh Myers, along with Kraft's fellow tight ends Ben Sims and Tyler Davis.

The men looked sharp in their best fits while the women sported bright springtime dresses.

Myers' fiancée, Erica Nowak, posted on Instagram how much they both "love the Krafts."

"What a beautiful day ☀️ Congratulations to The Krafts 💛," McDuffie's fiancée, Nashalie Colon, wrote on Instagram.

Tyler Davis' wife, Sydney Stavro Davis, also wished the couple well.

"Congratulations to the Krafts 💛," she wrote, with a yellow heart emoji fitting for the Packers.

Frankie Kmet, Van Ness' girlfriend, added: "We love LOVE 🧡💒🌷 congrats Balyee and Tucker ✨"

Sims' girlfriend, Maddie Algya, said it was "the best night celebrating Baylee and Tucker!!! 💛🥂✨"

