Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan out for the season after tearing ACL against Cardinals

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 28: Robert Tonyan #85 of the Green Bay Packers is injured on a play during the second half of a game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on October 28, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers will be without one of their most important playmakers for the rest of this season.

Tight end Robert Tonyan tore his ACL in the third quarter of Thursday night’s 24-21 win against the Arizona Cardinals. Tonyan was making a cut upfield at the end of a 33-yard reception from Aaron Rodgers when his leg appeared to buckle. He went down in a heap, and though Tonyan eventually limped off the field on his own, he won’t return until next season.

Tonyan’s agent, Jack Bechta, tweeted out the news Friday afternoon.

More: Shorthanded Packers use ground game to upset Cardinals 24-21, improve to 7-1

DOUGHERTY COLUMN: This time, it's the defense that delivers in a huge win for the Packers

This article originally appeared on Packers News: Robert Tonyan injury: Packers tight end has torn ACL, out for season