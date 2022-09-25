Green Bay Packers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Live stream, time, date, betting odds, how to watch

It will be a battle of future Hall of Fame quarterbacks Sunday afternoon when the Green Bay Packers travel to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Aaron Rodgers leads the Packers (1-1) into Tampa after once again trouncing the Chicago Bears, a team the star quarterback has "owned" over the course of his career. Beating the Bucs figures to be a much tougher task.

After delaying his retirement for (perhaps) another year, Brady has his team off to a 2-0 start with wins over the Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints.

The last time Rodgers and Brady squared off was in the 2020 NFC championship game at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, where the Buccaneers prevailed in a 31-26 thriller to advance to Super Bowl 55.

Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady last met in the 2020 NFC championship game, where Brady and the Bucs prevailed.

BRADY VS. RODGERS: Not rivals or BFFS, but kinship exists

WEEK 3 MATCHUPS: Bills-Dolphins; Packers-Bucs highlight schedule

NFL NEWSLETTER: Sign up now for exclusive content sent to your inbox

Here's everything you need to know for Sunday:

What time does Packers at Buccaneers start?

Kickoff is Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

What TV channel is Packers at Buccaneers on?

The game will be shown nationally on Fox, with Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play) and Greg Olsen (analysis) on the call.

How can I watch Packers at Buccaneers online via live stream?

The game can be streamed live on FoxSports.com. The game can also be streamed via FuboTV and NFL+.

What are the odds for Packers at Buccaneers?

The Buccaneers are 1.5-point favorites with the over/under at 44.5 points, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Packers at Buccaneers: Live stream, time, TV info, how to watch, odds