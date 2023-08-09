Green Bay Packers spotted at local event venue before Cincinnati Bengals preseason game

The Green Bay Packers were spotted dining at a new downtown Cincinnati event venue before their preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Friday, Aug. 11.

The team held a dinner at The Lempicka by Jeff Ruby, a new event venue located at the site of the original Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse Downtown restaurant. The local restaurateur posted a photo of the team on the social media platform now known as X, thanking the team for its patronage.

"Thank you ⁦(Packers) for selecting our new Event Center Lempicka by Jeff Ruby, Cincinnati, to hold your team dinner. Great group of guys & lots of former ⁦(Bearcats) and (Bombers) Sean Clifford," Ruby wrote.

The Cincinnati Bengals will open their 2023 preseason schedule at Paycor Stadium against the Green Bay Packers on Friday, Aug. 11. The game will start at 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast on the NFL Network. You can also stream the preseason game on FuboTV, Hulu and other platforms.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Green Bay Packers at Lempicka by Jeff Ruby before preseason game