Green Bay Packers signing QB Blake Bortles

Updated: Packers are signing veteran QB Blake Bortles today, per source. https://t.co/lGZjtDhfE6 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 12, 2021

The Green Bay Packers have a new quarterback.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Packers are signing veteran quarterback Blake Bortles on Wednesday.

With Aaron Rodgers feuding with the organization and only Rodgers and Jordan Love currently on the roster at quarterback, the Packers are adding a passer with plenty of NFL experience.

Bortles, the third overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft, started 73 games for the Jacksonville Jaguars and has been a backup for Sean McVay in Los Angeles.

Bortles also has experience playing for Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett from their time together in Jacksonville.

Bortles hasn’t appeared in a regular season game since 2019. His last start came with Jacksonville in 2018.