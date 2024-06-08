Green Bay Packers have signed 10 of their 11 draft picks

The Green Bay Packers have 10 of their 11 member draft class now officially under contract. The one remaining unsigned draft pick is first round selection Jordan Morgan.

Now, of course, there is nothing to be concerned about. A deal is going to get done, and there are actually quite a few early-round picks around the NFL who still remain unsigned. Morgan is one of 12 first-round picks league-wide that still remain unsigned.

The rookie wage scale sets parameters based on where the player was drafted. It establishes a ceiling and a floor for how much each draft pick can earn over their standard four-year contract.

So negotiating can be somewhat limited but does revolve around where the player falls within that salary range and how much of the deal is guaranteed. For a more detailed look at the rookie wage scale, click here.

Oftentimes, the contract value and the amount of guarantees are largely determined by what players in similar draft spots have agreed to. So it’s possible that Morgan’s deal could be done sooner than later, given that picks 22 through 24 and No. 27 have agreed to contract terms–essentially narrowing the already established parameters for where Morgan’s deal can land.

Over the Cap projects that Morgan’s rookie deal will be worth $14.185 million with a $7.136 million signing bonus. His cap number for the 2024 season is estimated to be $2.579 million.

As far as a potential timeline for when Morgan’s deal could get done, 2023 first-round pick Lukas Van Ness wasn’t signed until June 27th.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire