The Green Bay Packers sign a former Wisconsin OL to their practice squad

Two former Wisconsin Badger offensive linemen spent the offseason with the Green Bay Packers—Cole Van Lanen and Jon Dietzen.

Both were released before the beginning of the 2021 season. Van Lanen signed to the team’s practice squad, while Dietzen was forced to hit the free-agent market.

Well, Dietzen is now back with the team on its practice squad as the Packers signed him after placing Jonathan Garvin on the reserve/COVID-19 list and promoting Ben Braden to the active roster.

Both Wisconsin products will now work with the Packers until another spot opens up on the active roster and a backup offensive lineman is needed.

The #Packers are placing Jonathan Garvin on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Former @BadgerFootball Jon Dietzen is signed to the practice squad. — Scott Grodsky (@ScottGrodsky) November 24, 2021

