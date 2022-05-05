Green Bay Packers sign first-round selection Devonte Wyatt

New Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt became the first member of the 2022 NFL first round draft class to sign a contract. According to Ian Rapoport, Wyatt is locked into a four-year contract that is fully guaranteed, worth $12.86 million with a $6.53 million signing bonus.

With a pair of picks in the first round, the Packers doubled-down on Georgia defenders rather than adding a wide receiver as many expected. In addition to Wyatt, Green Bay added Bulldogs linebacker Quay Walker in the first round.

Wyatt was part of an stifling Georgia defense that saw five players come off the board in the first round. He is an athletic, penetrating defender with the ability to play hashmark-to-hashmark, and along with Kenny Clark forms an imposing one-two tandem along the interior of Green Bay’s defensive line. After all, our own Doug Farrar compared Wyatt to Clark before the draft.

The quickness with which the team and the player came to terms on a contract, again making Wyatt the first player to ink a deal, perhaps reflects that reality.