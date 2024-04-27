Green Bay Packers select QB Michael Pratt in 7th round of NFL draft

The Green Bay Packers picked Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt with the 245th overall pick in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL draft on Saturday.

Pratt (6-2, 217 pounds) spent four years with the Green Wave, completing 60.6% of his passes for 9,611 yards with 90 touchdowns against 26 interceptions. He also rushed for 28 touchdowns and caught a touchdown pass in college, giving him 119 total scores.

Pratt had the best season of his college career as a junior in 2022 when he threw for 3,009 yards and 27 touchdowns and rushed for 478 yards and 10 scores. Last year, his passing totals dipped to 2,406/22 and his rushing numbers fell to 286/5 (Tulane played two fewer games in 2023 than in 2022).

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein projected Pratt as a fourth-round pick. Draft Wire’s Jeff Risdon had Pratt ranked as the eighth-best QB in this year’s class behind Jayden Daniels, Caleb Williams, J.J. McCarthy, Bo Nix, Drake Maye, Michael Penix and Spencer Rattler.

After earning first-team All-AAC recognition as a senior last fall, Pratt now enters the NFL as a 22-year-old rookie set to turn 23 in September.

