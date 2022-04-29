Green Bay Packers select Georgia IDL Devonte Wyatt with the 28th pick. Grade: B

With the 28th pick in the 2022 NFL draft, the Green Bay Packers select Georgia IDL Devonte Wyatt.

GRADE: B.

Wyatt is an amazing interior defensive lineman who brings Kenny Clark to mind, and when dealing with the Packers’ interior defensive line over the last few seasons, it’s been all about doubling Clark and singling everybody else. That changes now. Green Bay’s defense got a lot better with Wyatt and linebacker Quay Walker, and Aaron Rodgers has months to complain about no first-round receivers on Pat McAfee’s show.

Mark Schofield’s scouting report:

Height: 6’3″ (45th) Weight: 304 (57th)

40-Yard Dash: 4.77 seconds (94th)

Bench Press: N/A

Vertical Jump: 29 inches (40th)

Broad Jump: 9’3″ (72nd)

3-Cone Drill: N/A

20-Yard Shuttle: N/A

Bio: Graded as a three-star recruit out of Towers High School in Decatur, Georgia, Devonte Wyatt made his original commitment to play college football for South Carolina. But when the in-state Bulldogs made a late push for him, Wyatt flipped his commitment to Georgia.

However, he was then ruled academically ineligible to play at Georgia, so he began his college career at Hutchinson Community College, where he tallied 30 tackles and three sacks his freshman year. Once his academic requirements were met, he enrolled at Georgia as a sophomore.

Wyatt used the extra year of eligibility offered to college athletes due to COVID-19 and returned for a final season this past year, and helped the Bulldogs win a National Championship. This past year Wyatt was named a First-Team All-SEC performer.

Stat to Know: Wyatt has the ability to align almost anywhere up front. Pro Football Focus charted him with snaps anywhere from a 0-technique up front to an alignment outside on the edge.

Strengths: Wyatt wins in two ways: With his first two steps off the line, and with his ability to counter blockers with a well-rounded arsenal of moves. His explosiveness off the line is a the top of the class, and when Georgia turned him loose to slant into gaps off the snap, he was nearly unblockable. He displayed elite lateral quickness and footwork, with the ability to track outside zone running plays down from behind.

Where I was most impressed was with his ability to counter blockers. On this play against Michigan, you can see that at work as he transitions from a power-rushing move into a quick swim move to generate pressure on the quarterback:

That pass-rushing ability showed up this year as Wyatt notched four sacks, a career-high. Teams looking for a pass rusher on the inside are going to love what they see. Plus, his quickness off the snap makes him a terror on stunts and scheme games up front. There were moments on film where it looked like his job was to create pathways for linebackers and edge rushers, but he ended up getting home as well, or at least generating some pressure on the quarterback.

Weaknesses: The biggest knock on Wyatt is that when he sees blockers at the next level who can match his quickness, can he then win with power? I think that is a question he answered with his ability to counter blockers with secondary movements, but until we see it at the next level, that box is unchecked. If he adds a bit of a power game to his arsenal, he can be a force.

Conclusion: For many, Wyatt as DT1 is etched in stone. I certainly understand, and deciding between him and Davis is a tough call. Both are tremendously talented players who should come off the board in the first round…and on the early side. Wyatt is less of a projection than Davis, given what we have seen from him as a pass rusher, and if he ends up the first DT taken it will not be a surprise at all.

NFL Comparison: Derrik Klassen went with Kenny Clark for Wyatt, and that is the first comparison I’ve seen that made sense to me.