Green Bay Packers select Arizona OT Jordan Morgan with the 25th overall pick. Grade: B

The Packers needed a replacement on the left side of their offensive line with David Bakhtiari out of the picture, and with the run on offensive line that had already happened in the first round, they did a nice job in the person of Arizona left tackle Jordan Morgan. Morgan has positional versatility to possibly kick inside to guard, but I’d leave him outside and develop his smooth pass-blocking style, work on his power and leverage, and wind up with a top-tie starter. Morgan is also great on the move and in the screen game.

New Packers OT Jordan Morgan will certainly amplify their screen game. pic.twitter.com/C4t8Pk0wmd — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) April 26, 2024

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire