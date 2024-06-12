Green Bay Packers seeking part-time and seasonal employees for upcoming season

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers are seeking new part-time and seasonal employees to join the legendary Lambeau Field experience.

According to a release, the organization will be hosting a walk-in job fair on Tuesday, June 18, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Johnsonville Tailgate Village on the east side of Lambeau Field.

A wide variety of positions are available for job-seekers who want to be part of football season, from seasonal Packers gameday roles in guest services and security to part-time jobs at the Packers Pro Shop.

Additionally, on-site interviews will be conducted at the job fair. Applicants must be at least 16 years old for guest services positions and security positions. Qualifications for the positions include strong verbal communication and conversation skills, trouble-shooting skills, the ability to stay focused on job responsibilities, and the ability to stand throughout the entire shift. Individuals seeking gameday roles must be available for all home games, any potential playoff games, and other Lambeau Field events as needed.

The Green Bay Packers say that those unable to attend the event can apply for any position online on the team’s website.

