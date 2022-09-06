Green Bay Packers season superlatives entering 2022

Inspired by Packers Wire contributor Paul Bretl, here are our season superlatives for the Green Bay Packers entering the regular season in 2022:

Biggest concern: Special Teams

The third phase was a season-killer in 2021 and remains the biggest concern in Green Bay until proven otherwise. The preseason proved that just hiring Rich Bisaccia isn’t going to solve everything.

Rookie of the Year: Quay Walker

He’s the only expected rookie starter. Collecting 100 or more tackles is certainly possible, especially playing next to De’Vondre Campbell and playing behind the Packers defensive line. His size and speed jump off the screen.

Most underrated: A.J. Dillon

Even without an injury to Aaron Jones, he’ll be a featured player in the new-look offense. Getting to 1,275 total yards (or 75 per game over 17 games) is attainable. Dillon is a dominant runner and an ascending player as a receiver.

X-Factor: Jarran Reed

He was disruptive throughout training camp and the Packers think he can play all over the defensive front. If he’s a consistent one-on-one beater, the Packers are going to be near impossible to block up front.

Bounce back: Robert Tonyan

His 2021 season was trending in the right direction before his knee injury in Arizona. Now, he’s getting closer to 100 percent as the regular season approaches. Aaron Rodgers trusts him fully, and Matt LaFleur knows how to scheme open tight ends.

Don’t forget about: Preston Smith

The Packers are loaded with talent up front, and Rashan Gary and Kenny Clark are going to command double teams in most big situations. The biggest beneficiary? Smith, who is coming off arguably his best all-around season in 2021.

Breakout: Josh Myers

He is healthy entering Year 2 and was excellent during the preseason. This is the time for a big jump. While inconsistent as a rookie, he’s ready to become a solid and dependable player in the middle of the Packers offensive line.

Darkhorse contributor: Amari Rodgers

He’s going to be the primary returner, and he’ll also dabble as a gadget-like weapon on offense, potentially even in some running back roles. Can he be the new Tyler Ervin?

Unsung hero: Aaron Jones

With Davante Adams in Las Vegas, No. 33 is the new focal point of the offense. The Packers will make it a priority to get him the ball in space. He needs to be the big-play creator in 2022, both as a runner and receiver.

