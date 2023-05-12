Green Bay Packers schedule and results 2023: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

PFT Editorial Staff
·2 min read

It was a disappointing year for the 8-9 Green Bay Packers. After an offseason which saw franchise cornerstone Aaron Rodgers being traded to the New York Jets, it’s the Jordan Love show in Green Bay. With questions at quarterback, how will the new-era Packers perform? Now that the 18-week 2023 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Packers’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more.

Green Bay Packers schedule 2023 (all times Eastern)

Prime-time games

  • Thursday Night Football: Week 4 vs. Lions

  • Monday Night Football: Week 5 vs. Panthers

  • Sunday Night Football: Week 13 vs. Chiefs

  • Monday Night Football: Week 14 at Giants

  • Sunday Night Football: Week 17 at Vikings

Green Bay Packers schedule and results 2023: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk