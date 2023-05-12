Green Bay Packers schedule and results 2023: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18
It was a disappointing year for the 8-9 Green Bay Packers. After an offseason which saw franchise cornerstone Aaron Rodgers being traded to the New York Jets, it’s the Jordan Love show in Green Bay. With questions at quarterback, how will the new-era Packers perform? Now that the 18-week 2023 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Packers’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more.
Packers 2022 Record: 8-9 (missed playoffs)
Head Coach: Matt LaFleur
Key Players: Jordan Love (QB), AJ Dillon (RB), Jaire Alexander (CB)
Green Bay Packers schedule 2023 (all times Eastern)
Week 1: 9/10 at. Chicago Bears, 4:25 PM, FOX
Week 2: 9/17 at. Atlanta Falcons, 1:00 PM, FOX
Week 3: 9/24 vs. New Orleans Saints, 1:00 PM, FOX
Week 4: 9/28 vs. Detroit Lions (Thursday), 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video
Week 5: 10/9 at Las Vegas Raiders (Monday), 8:15 PM, ESPN
Week 6: BYE WEEK
Week 7: 10/22 at. Denver Broncos, 4:25 PM, CBS
Week 8: 10/29 vs. Minnesota Vikings, 1:00 PM, FOX
Week 9: 11/5 vs. Los Angeles Rams, 1:00 PM, FOX
Week 10: 11/12 at. Pittsburgh Steelers, 1:00 PM, CBS
Week 11: 11/19 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1:00 PM, FOX
Week 12: 11/23 at. Detroit Lions (Thanksgiving), 12:30 PM, FOX
Week 13: 12/3 vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20 PM, NBC
Week 14: 12/11 at. New York Giants, 8:15 PM, ABC
Week 15: 12/17 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1:00 PM, FOX
Week 16: 12/24 at. Carolina Panthers, 1:00 PM, FOX
Week 17: 12/31 at Minnesota Vikings, 8:20 PM, NBC
Week 18: TBD vs. Chicago Bears, TBD, TBD
Prime-time games
Thursday Night Football: Week 4 vs. Lions
Monday Night Football: Week 5 vs. Panthers
Sunday Night Football: Week 13 vs. Chiefs
Monday Night Football: Week 14 at Giants
Sunday Night Football: Week 17 at Vikings
