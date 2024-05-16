Green Bay Packers schedule 2024: Everything to know after NFL’s official reveal

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) during second quarter of their game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023 at Soldier Field in Chicago.

GREEN BAY – Green Bay Packers Gold package season ticket holders struck — uh — gold this year.

The luck of the draw worked well for Gold package holders, which rarely happens. For the first time, the Packers have nine regular-season home games, with Gold package holders assigned games two, five and nine. That means they get all three NFC North opponents this year. The Packers determined which games the Gold package would get when the NFC expanded to a 17-game season in 2021, without knowing who the opponents would be.

In addition, the NFL schedule released on Wednesday has Green Bay playing the first-ever game in South America, against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 6, and on Thanksgiving night against the Miami Dolphins at Lambeau Field.

Some Green package holders expressed unhappiness Wednesday on social media, but Jay Bushmaker of Apple Valley, Minn., a Green package holder, took the assignments in stride.

"It looks like our division will be competitive this year, so those are attractive games," Bushmaker said. "With that, I think the slate of other home games is strong, with the Texans, Dolphins, and 49ers appearing. Either way, it should be an exciting season at Lambeau this year."

What times do the Packers play?

God might or might not be a Green Bay Packers fan, but the NFL and the networks certainly are.

The Packers will play five prime-time games this season, including the first game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Sao Paulo, Brazil, and four in a row starting with Thanksgiving.

The Packers, with Brett Favre and then Aaron Rodgers at quarterback, have always been an NFL broadcast favorite, often playing the maximum number of prime-time games allowed. After Jordan Love's 2023 season, he's picked up that mantle and the Packers remain a ratings draw.

That said, the Packers also have eight and possibly nine noon games this season. They had eight noon games in 2023. As with last year, date and time of the final game against the Chicago Bears will be decided later in the year. Last year, that game determined whether the Packers would make the playoffs was played at 3:25 p.m. Green Bay won 17-9 and earned the final NFC playoff spot.

The Packers have three games at 3:25 p.m., two of them at Lambeau Field.

More: As Green Bay Packers continue to buy land around Lambeau Field, here are 5 things to know

More: Green Bay officially on the clock for the 2025 NFL draft at Lambeau Field

What is the home/road breakdown?

The Packers play five of their nine home games before the Week 10 bye. They play no more than two games in a row on the road or at home all season.

During the stretch before the bye week, the Packers play three of four games at home. In December, they have three road games out of four. There won't be a lot of winter weather advantage, except for the one home game, when they play the decidedly warm-weather New Orleans Saints.

The Packers play the NFC champion San Francisco 49ers and also-tough Miami Dolphins within four days of each other, but both of those games are at Lambeau Field. They will not, however, get the customary nine days off after the Thursday Thanksgiving game because the play the Detroit Lions the following Thursday.

How many holiday games do the Packers play this year?

This year, just the one on Thanksgiving night in Detroit. Last year, the Packers played on Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve. The Packers won all three games.

The Packers last hosted a Thanksgiving day game in 2015. That was the night they had three hall of fame quarterbacks (assuming Aaron Rodgers becomes one), in attendance. It rained and was a generally unpleasant night, but Brett Favre and Bart Starr stuck it out. The Packers also got a photo of all three quarterbacks together. It was, ironically, one of the few times a Rodgers or Favre team lost to the Bears.

In 2022, they played on Christmas Day and New Year's Day. They won both of those games, too.

Does the schedule affect deer hunting season?

Ya sure, you betcha. Gun-deer season in Wisconsin is Nov. 23 to Dec. 1. In the past several years, the Packers had road games during the season, so deer hunting was not disrupted. No such luck this year. Both the 49ers and Dolphins will be at Lambeau during the deer season. Expect to see a lot of orange in the bleachers at Lambeau.

This is the Packers' 2024 schedule:

Preseason

Aug. 10, 3:25 p.m., Cleveland Browns, Cleveland, Packers TV Network

Aug. 18, 7 p.m., Denver Broncos, Denver, Packers TV Network

Aug. 24. 12 p.m. Baltimore Ravens, Lambeau Field, Packers TV Network

Regular season

Sept. 6, 7:15 p.m., Philadelphia Eagles, Sau Paulo, Brazil, Peacock and local stations in Green Bay and Milwaukee

Sept. 15, noon, Indianapolis Colts, Lambeau Field, Fox

Sept. 22, noon, Tennessee Titans, Nashville, Tenn., Fox

Sept. 29, noon, Minnesota Vikings, Lambeau Field, Gold package, CBS

Oct. 6, 3:25 p.m., Los Angeles Rams, Inglewood, Calif., CBS

Oct. 13, noon, Arizona Cardinals, Lambeau Field, Fox

Oct. 20, noon, Houston Texans, Lambeau Field, Fox

Oct. 27, noon. Jacksonville Jaguars, Jacksonville, Fla., Fox

Nov. 3, 3:25 p.m., Detroit Lions, Lambeau Field, Gold package, Fox

Nov. 10, Bye week

Nov. 17, noon, Chicago Bears, Soldier Field, Chicago, Fox

Nov. 24, 3:25 p.m., San Francisco 49ers, Lambeau Field, Fox

Nov. 28, 7:20 p.m., (Thanksgiving), Miami Dolphins, Lambeau Field, NBC

Dec. 5, 715 p.m., Detroit Lions, Detroit, Thursday Night Football, Prime Video

Dec. 15, 7:20 p.m., Seattle Seahawks, Seattle, Sunday Night Football, NBC

Dec. 23, 7:15 p.m., New Orleans Saints, Lambeau Field, Monday Night Football, ESPN

Dec. 29, noon, Minnesota Vikings, Minneapolis, Fox

Jan. 4-5, Chicago Bears, Lambeau Field, date, time and network to be determined, Gold package

Contact Richard Ryman at rryman@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @RichRymanPG, on Instagram at @rrymanPG or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/RichardRymanPG

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Packers schedule 2024: NFL releases opponents, dates, times, TV info